Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.94. 9,289,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,286,909. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

