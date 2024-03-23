Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $119.08. 812,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,087. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.