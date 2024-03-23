Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Cut by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.70. 1,454,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

