Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.61

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.61 and last traded at $111.46, with a volume of 14867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.92.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $625.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

