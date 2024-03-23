Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.69. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.