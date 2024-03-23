Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 23.6% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,643,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTI traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.50. 2,465,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.04 and its 200 day moving average is $231.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

