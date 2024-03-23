Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 161,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,346,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,839,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 107,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after buying an additional 29,310 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $258.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,250. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $364.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

