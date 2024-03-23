Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,928,000 after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,978,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $109.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.00. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $87.72 and a 12-month high of $110.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.