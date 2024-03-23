Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,592. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $161.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

