VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 59,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 45,817 shares.The stock last traded at $23.25 and had previously closed at $23.75.

VEON Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02.

Institutional Trading of VEON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,942,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after acquiring an additional 910,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 23,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

