Veradigm’s (MDRX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MDRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDRX

Veradigm Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

Shares of MDRX opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after buying an additional 39,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Veradigm by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Veradigm by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Veradigm by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veradigm by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794 shares during the last quarter.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.