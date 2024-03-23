Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 14,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 100,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Virax Biolabs Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

