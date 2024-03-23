Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Trading Up 0.6%

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 14.75% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF

The Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (VCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in clean energy companies from around the world. VCLN was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

