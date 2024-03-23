Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $215.30

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $215.30 and traded as high as $247.16. Virtus Investment Partners shares last traded at $244.93, with a volume of 49,257 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.53.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $214.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

