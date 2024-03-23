Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Vital Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.22.

Vital Energy stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $129,151,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,644,000 after buying an additional 497,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at $15,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

