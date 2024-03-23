Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.43

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 917653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VITL shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $959.73 million, a P/E ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,466,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,362,532.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,317.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,466,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,362,532.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,722. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,569,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 25.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after buying an additional 413,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after buying an additional 524,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after buying an additional 162,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

