Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 68 ($0.87) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.17) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 99.80 ($1.27).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 68.43 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 62.71 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 97.05 ($1.24). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.58.

In related news, insider Luka Mucic purchased 2,460,000 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £1,722,000 ($2,192,234.25). 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

