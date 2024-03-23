Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL) Shares Up 30%

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 30% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.13. 154,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 69,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Volatus Aerospace Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$15.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.13.
About Volatus Aerospace
Volatus Aerospace Corp. provides integrated drone solutions for commercial and defense markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, and rest of Europe. The company offers drone services comprising of infrastructure inspection, mapping, survey, and imaging; public safety and defense equipment; and drone cargo and delivery solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Volatus Aerospace
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Volatus Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volatus Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.