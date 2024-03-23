Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL) Shares Up 30%

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 30% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.13. 154,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 69,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Volatus Aerospace Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$15.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.13.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace Corp. provides integrated drone solutions for commercial and defense markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, and rest of Europe. The company offers drone services comprising of infrastructure inspection, mapping, survey, and imaging; public safety and defense equipment; and drone cargo and delivery solutions.

