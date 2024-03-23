Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) versus Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Critical Comparison

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Volcon and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 0 0 N/A Stellantis 1 4 6 0 2.45

Stellantis has a consensus target price of $30.23, indicating a potential upside of 3.61%. Given Stellantis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Volcon.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -1,688.39% N/A -256.38% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Volcon and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.8% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Volcon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Stellantis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volcon and Stellantis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.55 million 0.02 -$34.24 million ($413.96) 0.00 Stellantis $205.13 billion 0.45 $20.13 billion N/A N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Risk and Volatility

Volcon has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats Volcon on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, and Comau brand names through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

