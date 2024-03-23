Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.57. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Wabash National will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 6.65%.

In other news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

