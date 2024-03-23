Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,625 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 4.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $13,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 28,546,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,697,556. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBD. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.