Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after buying an additional 280,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,173,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,113,000 after acquiring an additional 707,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 99,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,812,000.

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 165,155 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

