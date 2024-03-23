Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,966,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,481 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,046.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,212,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,445 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,788,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,163,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,044 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

