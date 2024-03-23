Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,752 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares Europe ETF worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 163,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,725. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

