Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after buying an additional 194,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,762,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after buying an additional 123,871 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,426,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.60. 89,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $76.25.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

