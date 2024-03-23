Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,548,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,069,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $446.38. 28,253,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,933,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.97 and a 200-day moving average of $397.55. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $304.77 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

