Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 209,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 463,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 320,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,467. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

