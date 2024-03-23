Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $36.52.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.