Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 1.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,862.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 326,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 54.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68,396 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 124,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PMAR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 146,659 shares. The stock has a market cap of $459.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

