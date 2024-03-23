Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:WFC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,736,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,125,938. The company has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.74.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
