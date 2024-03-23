Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,736,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,125,938. The company has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.