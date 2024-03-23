Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 15,594 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,594 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.9% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $29,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.41. 1,633,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,192. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

