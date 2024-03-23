Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 156,391 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,391 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $38,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. 1,838,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

