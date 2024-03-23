Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,799 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.83. 356,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,271. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

