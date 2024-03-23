Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires 1,305 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Cartesian Growth Co. II comprises 5.5% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 1.33% of Cartesian Growth Co. II worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RENE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the third quarter worth $194,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 36,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 228,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RENE remained flat at $11.10 during midday trading on Friday. 110,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,649. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

