Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 293,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000. 99 Acquisition Group comprises 3.9% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 2.80% of 99 Acquisition Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

99 Acquisition Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NNAG remained flat at $10.30 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,690. 99 Acquisition Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.26.

99 Acquisition Group Company Profile

99 Acquisition Group Inc does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry.

