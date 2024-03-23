Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $11.50 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $12.90.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WB. StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Weibo from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of WB opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Weibo has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Weibo by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,825,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,740,000 after acquiring an additional 864,120 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,290,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after buying an additional 179,482 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Weibo by 149.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,555,000 after buying an additional 340,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 14.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,990,000 after buying an additional 401,004 shares during the period. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

