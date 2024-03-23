Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 87,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 66,651 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 48,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

WFC stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.13. 13,736,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,125,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.