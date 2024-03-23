Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after buying an additional 2,596,718 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Welltower Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $92.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. Welltower’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

