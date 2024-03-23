Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.13

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.13 and last traded at $35.01, with a volume of 310231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Kenneth F. Owen acquired 7,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

