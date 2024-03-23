Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.51 ($0.02). Approximately 297,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 253,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Westminster Group Company Profile

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

