Westside Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

MSI stock opened at $348.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.95 and a 1-year high of $351.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.61. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.