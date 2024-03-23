Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after buying an additional 14,396,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,150 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 255.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $127.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $133.56.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

