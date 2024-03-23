Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 0.9% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

FMB opened at $51.46 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

