Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $227.64 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $239.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.46. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

