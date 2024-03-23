Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $110.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $113.50.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,528,966.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Fox Advisors raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.69.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

