Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $2.30 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.