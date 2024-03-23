Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $758,000 Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.