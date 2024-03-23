Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,895 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 156.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $91.10 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $92.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.25.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

