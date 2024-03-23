Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,852 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $183.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

