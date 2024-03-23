Whitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on April 15th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Whitecap Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $8.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24.
About Whitecap Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Whitecap Resources
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.